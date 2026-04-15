Tim Kaine: Trump ‘Blundered This Nation into a War of Choice’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said President Donald Trump had “blundered this nation into a war of choice” with Iran.

Kaine said, “This war is deeply unpopular and of course it is. You go into a war with no rationale, with no plan, no work to get allies on board, no consultation with Congress, certainly not a vote by Congress. And guess what? It doesn’t work out well. And the American people really hate this war. I represent Virginia, a very pro-military state, but a lot of folks in my state have sons, daughters and spouses deployed right now or or worried that they will be deployed and they’re asking questions like, what is this for? Have we learned nothing from 25 years of unproductive war in the Middle East? So yes, Donald Trump has lashing out at everybody he can. But the bottom line is he has blundered this nation into a war of choice after tearing up a diplomatic deal that was working. And American troops are dying and others are suffering as a result.”

He added, “Donald Trump took a diplomatic deal that was working in his first term and tore it up. We told him, if you do that, if you make diplomacy impossible, you will make war inevitable. But obviously, Donald Trump prefers war to diplomacy. He has, uniquely among nations of the world, decided to rebrand. Are a Department of Defense, a Department of War. No other nation in the world does this.”

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