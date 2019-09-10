Gaza Terror Rockets Disrupt Netanyahu Campaign Event

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a speech to the foreign media during the annual GPO (government press office) New Year's toast in Jerusalem on January 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a late night meeting with his defense chiefs at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, hours after Gaza terrorists fired two rockets the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Netanyahu was forced to seek shelter during a campaign event in Ashdod on Tuesday night as rocket sirens went off.  Both were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Netanyahu, who is also defense minister was meeting at midnight Tuesday with the IDF chiefs, along with the head of the Mossad and the Shin Bet Security agency.

Read the full story here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.