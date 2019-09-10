Gaza Terror Rockets Disrupt Netanyahu Campaign Event

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a late night meeting with his defense chiefs at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, hours after Gaza terrorists fired two rockets the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Netanyahu was forced to seek shelter during a campaign event in Ashdod on Tuesday night as rocket sirens went off. Both were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Our fighter jets struck 15 terror targets in #Gaza in response to the rockets fired at #Israel earlier tonight. Our targets included:

🔴 A weapons manufacturing site

🔴 A Hamas terror tunnel We hold Hamas accountable. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2019

Netanyahu, who is also defense minister was meeting at midnight Tuesday with the IDF chiefs, along with the head of the Mossad and the Shin Bet Security agency.

Nearly half a million Israelis came under rocket fire moments ago when 2 rockets were fired from #Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Thankfully, both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 10, 2019

