Gaza Group Claims It Downed IDF Drone but May Have Hit Islamic Jihad UAV

A drone used by Israeli troops fires teargas at Palestinians during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Friday, March 30, 2018. Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops along the Gaza border Friday morning as thousands gathered there for mass sit-ins led by the militant …
AP/Hatem Moussa

The Times of Israel reports: A Gaza-based terror group on Saturday said it had downed an Israeli military drone over the Strip, but the small vehicle may have actually belonged to another terrorist organization.

The armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine initially announced it had taken down an “Israeli spy aircraft” — apparently referring to a small propellor-based drone. An Israel Defense Forces spokeswoman then said she had no knowledge of such an incident.

And Haaretz, citing unnamed Gaza sources, later reported that the UAV was in fact operated by the Islamic Jihad, another Gaza terror group.

Read more here.

