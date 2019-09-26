Runaway Islamic State bride Shamima Begum is begging to return to the UK because she now “hates” the terror group she fled her home to join.

The former schoolgirl said her mental health is suffering and she feels “quite lonely,” claiming to be “in a really bad way” mentally and in need of therapy.

Born in Britain to Bangladeshi migrants, Begum also insisted she now “hates” the terror group after three of her children died during her time in Syria – despite once revealing the sight of a severed head “didn’t faze me”.

The jihadi poster girl told the Daily Mail from her refugee camp in Syria she would rather be in a British jail so she could access education, see her family and friends as well as access sychiatric help.

“Mentally I am in a really bad way. I need therapy to deal with my grief. It is so hard. I have lost all my children,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I have no real friends. I have lost all the friends who came with me. Now I do not have anyone.

“I would like to be at home. There is more safety in a British prison, more education and access to family.”

She added: “I hate the [ISIS] so much.

“I hate these women and what they stand for and what they believe in and that they think they can terrorise anyone who does not share their views.”

Begum arrived in Syria after crossing the Turkey border in February 2015. She was then taken, along with two other runaway Bethnal Green schoolgirls, to the central city of Raqqa, which had become the capital of Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate.

Soon afterwards she was married off to Dutch fighter Yago Riedijk, with whom she had three babies, all of whom died. Now she is languishing in a camp and desperate to return home, although that might not be as easy as she would hope.

In February the British Home Secretary wrote to her parents to inform them their daughter’s UK citizenship has been revoked. Sajid Javid, the Conservative minister responsible for UK home affairs made the decision.

The one bright light that remains on the horizon for Begum is the possibility of an election of a Labour government in the UK.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Begum should be allowed back into Britain and given all the “support that she needs.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott is also calling for the repatriation of Begum, saying the government “could not subvert the rule of law” just because it is “not convenient.”

She told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “You cannot strip people of their British nationality under international law if it will leave them stateless.

“That’s the legal position and we are a country of laws.”