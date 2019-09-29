The Jerusalem Post reports: Secretary-general of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, continues his psychological warfare against Israel. Quoted on Saturday in the El Akhbar newspaper, he reiterating the large amount of intelligence information the organization has accumulated that could be used in a war or military conflict. According to Nasrallah, “we are threatening them and we will enter occupied Palestine.”

He said “we have abundant information, unprecedented in fact, about all events and developments occurring on the enemy side, using both public and secretive measures.”

He added that, “we have very good intelligence and very good oversight.”

In early September, Nasrallah claimed that “there are no redlines left in regards to defending Lebanon from Israeli aggression,” adding that “Lebanon has a right to defend itself from Israeli attacks.”

Read more here.