Israel Security Forces Arrest 3 Terrorists Who Murdered Teenage Girl

Israeli officials say they have caught the Palestinian terrorists responsible for a bombing in the West Bank that killed a teenage girl last month.

The Shin Bet internal security agency said Saturday the terror suspects were members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and lived in the area of Ramallah.

The Aug. 23 attack which used a homemade bomb killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and a brother at a water spring near Dolev, a settlement northwest of Jerusalem.

As Breitbart News reported, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “harsh terrorist attack” and sent condolences to the family, while pledging to continue building settlements.

United Nations envoy Nickolay Mladenov condemned the “shocking, heinous” attack, saying there was nothing heroic in Shnerb’s “murder”, calling it a “despicable, cowardly act”.

“Terror must be unequivocally condemned by ALL,” Mladenov wrote on Twitter.

Shin Bet says the suspects were arrested in a joint operation with the police and the army and that they were planning other attacks. It said an additional bomb had been uncovered and questioining of the suspects is still underway.

“During the questioning of the leader of the terrorist cell that carried out the attack at the spring in Dolev in which Rina Shnerb was murdered, the suspect reported that he didn’t feel well, and, according to procedures, he was transferred for examinations and medical care at a hospital,” stated the Shin Bet. “The investigation of the terrorist cell is still underway and no further details can be provided.”

Family of the deceased expressed their gratitude for the operation.

“Throughout the entire process we had full confidence in the security forces and we thank them for the effort invested in catching the killers,” said the Shnerb family in response to the capture of the terrorists, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. “We call on the government to provide full security to every traveler and on the nation of Israel to continue to live, to travel and to add good throughout our land.