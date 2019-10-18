Jared Kushner is returning to the Middle East later this month to refresh efforts for continued dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Israel, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

Exact details on an itinerary for Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, were not revealed but he will join Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at an economic conference in Saudi Arabia before heading to Israel, the official said.

In Israel, Kushner is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Kushner was last in the Middle East at the end of July, as Breitbart News reported.

That came a month after Kushner convened an economic workshop in Bahrain that aired prospect of $50 billion in investment under a regional peace deal.

But the Palestinian Authority dismissed the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop, accusing the pro-Israel Trump of using the prospect of cash to try to impose political solutions.

This time the White House says Kushner is preparing to release an oft-delayed Mideast peace plan in which Saudi Arabia is expected to play a significant role. The White House has not said when Kushner will present the plan, but the official said it is not expected to happen during the upcoming visit.

Israel’s post-election political paralysis has complicated Kushner’s mission.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz secured a parliamentary majority in the Sept. 17 election. Attempts at forming a unity government have so far been unsuccessful.

AP contributed to this report