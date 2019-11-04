Netanyahu: Police Conduct ‘Not Okay’ in Confiscating Aides’ Cellphones

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday questioned the police’s conduct in confiscating the cellphones of his aides, who have been accused of hounding a state’s witness.

Netanyahu also came out in defense of his justice minister, Amir Ohana, who last week launched a blistering attack on the state prosecution and judiciary that was subsequently condemned by the Supreme Court president and attorney general.

Netanyahu on Sunday said he was surprised by the manner in which police seized his aides’ phones, over suspicions that they had harassed a state witness in a corruption case against the prime minister.

