Netanyahu: Israel to Sign ‘Historic Deal’ On Europe Gas Pipeline

TEL AVIV – Israel will sign a historic deal for the Eastern Mediterranean project that will see Israeli gas delivered to Europe via an undersea pipeline, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday.

The accord will be signed on Thursday in Athens at a trilateral summit between Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz would also be present at the summit, Netanyahu said.

The partnership, Netanyahu said, is a “core component of our regional policy.”

“At this meeting we will sign an historic agreement to lay the EastMed gas pipe from Israel to Europe by way of Cyprus and Greece that will generate great revenues for the country’s coffers that will benefit Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave his backing to the project at a March meeting in Jerusalem.

The gas pipeline is due to be completed in 2025.

Italy may also join at a later date as more European countries are connected.

Europe is eager to diversify its energy supplies, which mainly come from Russia. The EastMed project would provide some 10% of Europe’s natural gas supply.