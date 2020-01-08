4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Miles from Key Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

In this Aug. 21, 2010 file photo, an Iranian security officer directs media at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with the reactor building seen in the background, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. State TV says the Guardian Council, Iran's constitutional watchdog, ratified a bill Wednesday, June 24, …
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Iran early Wednesday morning, miles from its Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The earthquake struck hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq — an attack they claim is part of their “Shahid [martyr] Soleimani Operation.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. No American casualties have been reported:

The quake occurred “6 miles southeast of Borazjan and 40 miles from the site tied to Iran’s controversial nuclear program,” according to the Washington Times. The depth of the quake suggests it was, in fact, a natural event:

The missile strikes and earthquake coincided with the crashing of a Ukrainian passenger jet departing Tehran on Wednesday, killing the 176 people aboard, including 63 Canadians. No Americans were aboard the doomed airliner.

Iran is reportedly refusing to hand over the airliner’s black box, increasing suspicion of foul play.

President Trump is expected to address the nation at 11 a.m. ET.

