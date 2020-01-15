Historic: Israel Starts Exporting Natural Gas to Egypt

TEL AVIV – In what is being hailed as a “historic milestone”, Israel has started exporting natural gas to Egypt, according to a joint statement by both countries’ energy ministers.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Wednesday declared that the move was “the start of the most significant cooperation ever between Israel and Egypt, in energy and the economy, since the peace treaty.”

In a joint statement with his Egyptian counterpart Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla, the two said it was “an important development that will serve the economic interests of both sides.

“The step will both enable Israel to export some of its natural gas to the region via Egypt’s gas liquefaction plants, and promote Egypt’s status as a regional gas hub,” the statement read.

The move comes two weeks after natural gas started flowing from the Leviathan gas field, one of the largest natural gas fields discovered in the world.

Gas will flow from Leviathan and then from the Tamar gas field as part of a $15 billion deal signed by Delek Drilling and Noble Energy in February 2018.

“Today marks a new era in the Middle East energy sector,” Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu said. “We are proud and honored to be a part of these historic times.”