Watch: Gruesome Cartoon on Network Popular with Kids Depicts Palestinian Terror Attacks

JERUSALEM – An animated video mimicking real-life murders by Palestinian terrorists is making the rounds on a social network popular with children, watchdog Palestinian Media Watch reported.

The minute-long animation, entitled “Jerusalem is the Dread of the Jews,” features four terror attacks against Israelis in the capital. It was being shared on TikTok, a video sharing social network used largely by young people and children.

“This animation is utterly shocking. The graphic content aims to incite violence and glorify murder,” PMW’s senior analyst, Nan Jacques Zilberdik, said.

“TikTok is a social network popular among children, so there is no doubting the target audience for this is Palestinian youngsters,” he said.

“It’s goal is to indoctrinate and the message is clear – whatever your chosen method, if you kill an Israeli, you too can become a hero,” he concluded.

The CGI video opens with an eagle swooping down towards a white van whose driver then proceeds to mow down Israeli commuters at a Jerusalem light rail station. In a postscript to the video, PMW added information about each attack.

In November 2014, Palestinian terrorist Ibrahim Al-Akari ran over Israelis at a light rail station in Jerusalem, killing 38-year-old Jidan Assad and 17-year-old Shalom Aharon Badani, and injuring 13 others.

The eagle continues on its journey, its next stop witnessing a knife attack as a religious Jew is stabbed to death in Jerusalem’s Old City. In October 2015, 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist Muhannad Halabi stabbed two men, Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi and Aharon Bennett to death in the Old City.

The graphic video continues with attacks by terrorists Musbah Abu Sbeih, who murdered two Israelis and injured five others in a drive-by shooting in October 2016, and Muhammad Sa’id Ali, who stabbed several border police near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in October 2015.