Days Ahead of Election, Polls Show Likud Ahead of Rival Blue and White

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters during a Likud party campaign rally in Jerusalem on February 26, 2020. - Next week's election is expected to be another close race between Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the centrist Blue and White party, with the left set to perform poorly once …
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party has inched ahead of rival Blue and White in major polls taken days ahead of the national election. 

A Channel 12 poll saw Likud gaining 34 of the Knesset’s 120 seats to Blue and White’s 33. The same pollsters last week saw one less for Likud and two more for Blue and White.

A separate surveys by Channel 13 gave Likud 33 seats compared to Blue and White’s 32 – marking the first time Likud has beaten Blue and White in any of the channel’s polls.

The Kan national broadcaster’s poll showed 35 seats for Likud and 34 for Blue and White.

103.Fm saw Likud and Blue and White at 34 and 32 respectively.

Commentators have said the drop in support for Blue and White seems to be the result of a pending investigation into a company once led by Blue and White party head Benny Gantz.

