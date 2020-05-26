Netanyahu: We Have ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex West Bank in July

TEL AVIV — Israel has a “historic opportunity” to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Israel must jump at the opportunity come July, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

“For the first time since 1948, there is a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty in an agreed-upon fashion, as a diplomatic, sovereign act of the State of Israel in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu told a group of Likud lawmakers at a faction meeting, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

“This is an opportunity that should not be missed.”

He added that under no circumstances was he willing to change the intended date set for July.

The terms of the coalition deal between Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz stipulate that annexation could be brought to a vote in the Knesset as early as July 1.