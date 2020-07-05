Frank Luntz Opposes Israeli ‘Annexation’; Calls for ‘Mutual Recognition’

Well-known political analyst Frank Luntz tweeted on July 4th in opposition to Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, saying that instead of “annexation” there should be “mutual recognition” in the region.

On this July 4th, let's hope ALL people enjoy their independence. Instead of Israeli "annexation," let's promote mutual recognition, reconciliation and normalization in the Middle East – if you really want it, you can have it.https://t.co/rj6oUmZISX — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 4, 2020

Luntz’s tweet obscured the fact that Israel has repeatedly offered “mutual recognition, reconciliation and normalization” — not only to the Palestinians, but to its Arab neighbors.

The “annexation” plan applies to 30% of Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank. It would cover communities that international mediators have long assumed would go to Israel in any peace deal with the Palestinians, plus the strategically important Jordan River Valley, crucial to prevent the smuggling of weapons and terrorists into any future Palestinian state.

The proposal was made possible by President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the region, which he introduced earlier this year, and which offers Palestinians statehood with a capital east of Jerusalem, plus $50 billion in aid, if they recognize Israel and renounce support for terror.

Luntz linked to an op-ed in an Israeli publication in which Yousef Al Otaiba, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States, opposed the plan.

It is not clear what the alternative would be. Palestinians resisted negotiations for eight years under President Barack Obama, who pressured Israel to offer more generous concessions to Palestinians, despite repeated attacks by Hamas terrorists.

The Palestinian Authority also continues to pay stipends to Palestinian terrorists and their families, resulting in the loss of much U.S. funding after the passage of the Taylor Force Act in 2018.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.