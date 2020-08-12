Lebanese Blogger’s Clip Slamming Hezbollah as ‘Worse than Israel’ Goes Viral

A Lebanese blogger’s attack on Hezbollah in the wake of the deadly August 4 explosion at the Beirut port went viral on social media.

Dima Sadek, who was fired from a popular political talk show over remarks criticizing Hezbollah, posted a video to Twitter slamming the Iran-backed terror group.

The video, which addressed Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah, had garnered more than 730,000 views as of Tuesday.

In it, she attacks Nasrallah after his speech denying Hezbollah’s responsibility in the blast, which killed 220 people, 7,000 injured and 300,000 homeless, and remarks that his organization is worse even than Israel.

“I want to tell you one thing: if you can answer this question for the Lebanese people, then I swear, we will all bow down to you — I will bow down to you if you can answer this question,” she said. “What has Israel done against us that’s worse than you? Answer me.”

A Lebanese journalist asks Nasrallah a simple question and reveals to the world the truth about Hezbollah and Israel!

Must Watch video! עיתונאית ליבנונית שואלת את נאסראללה שאלה פשוטה וחשפת לעולם את האמת על חיזבאללה וישראל!

חובה צפייה! pic.twitter.com/dy6UcsA8tR — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 7, 2020

In an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica, entitled, “Israel is an enemy, but Hezbollah has done worse,” Sadek again reiterated that Hezbollah is “worse for Lebanon than Israel.”

She charged Nasrallah with lying about Hezbollah’s part in the explosion. “Hezbollah controls everything in this country. They know exactly what was at the port.”

In another post on Twitter, Sadek clarified: “When we criticize nassrallah [sic] it is an interior Lebanese debate.But one thing is obvious we lebanese will be united around the resistant against any Israeli attack!”

“Israel is a cancer and the Israeli apartheid system is a shame!” she went on.

Over the weekend, Lebanese protesters hung in effigy an image of Nasrallah outside the country’s parliament in Beirut.

Thousands of protesters shouted slogans including, ““Hezbollah is a terror organization.”

Hezbollah, which holds the majority of seats in the Lebanese coalition, denied rumors the ammonium nitrate stockpile that exploded at the Beirut port belonged to the terror group.

“We own nothing at the port. Not an arms depot, not a missile depot nor missiles nor rifles nor bombs nor bullets nor ammonium nitrate,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday. “Our people are among those injured and killed in the blast.”