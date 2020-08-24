British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced Monday he will have meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this week as he seeks to broker renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.

“The UK remains committed to Israel’s security and stability, and the recent normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) was an important moment for the region,” Raab said in a statement Monday as seen by Reuters, referring to a U.S.-sponsored deal when Israel agreed with the UAE to forge full relations.

“Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East. It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two state solution required to secure lasting peace.”

Raab has previously spoken out in favor of Donald Trump’s efforts at mediation in the Middle East, as Breibart News reported.

When Trump released his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in January, Raab called it a “serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort.”