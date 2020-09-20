The commander-in-chief of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday repeated his threat to avenge the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani in early January, personally warning President Donald Trump a response is on its way.

“Mr. Trump! Our revenge for the martyrdom of our great general is certain. It is serious. It is real,” Major-General Hossein Salami said, according to the IRGC website. “We will hit those who were directly or indirectly involved in the martyrdom of this great man.”

Soleimani, the commander of all IRGC military forces, was taken out in a precision U.S. drone strike on Baghdad in January, as Breitbart News reported.

Soleimani was considered the most influential person in executing IRGC’s global terror operations including those in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.

Several regional experts agreed at the time Soleimani’s death was even more significant than al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s, or Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s.

Trump warned this week Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Soleimani as his administration confirmed Iran remains the greatest threat to Middle East stability.

The responses followed the report of an Iranian plot to kill U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks.

The IRGC commander said any retaliation for Soleimani’s death would be taken in an “honorable, fair and just manner, not on a female ambassador to South Africa.”

“If a hair is missing from an Iranian, we will burn all of your hair. These threats are serious. We won’t do verbal fights. We will leave everything to the field of action. We will go on, with confidence and strength,” he boasted.