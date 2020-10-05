Israeli Couple Caught Violating Lockdown While Having Sex on the Beach

An Israeli couple stacked up multiple fines after breaking coronavirus regulations over the weekend, including being caught having sex on the beach during a nationwide lockdown. (The copulating couple were also in clear violation of Israel’s 2 meter (6.5 feet) social distancing guidelines.)

The two were first stopped by police while taking a stroll along the shore front without masks in the coastal town of Rishon LeZion, Channel 12 reported. City security workers said they refused to put on masks after being instructed to.

The couple also told security officers that they were within the permitted 1 km (0.6 mile) distance from their home, but a quick background check revealed that they did not in fact live together and that both their homes were far beyond the permitted limit.

The pair received fines on both the lack of masks and breaking the 1km limit.

They were later caught by an employee at a shuttered beachside restaurant having sex on one of the tables (sans masks). Security officers who were called to the scene quickly recognized them as the same couple that had been fined earlier in the evening. The couple were slapped with more fines.

The rules of the country-wide lockdown, which went into effect before the Rosh Hashana holiday on September 18, stipulate that the beaches are off-limits except for exercise. Sexual relations are not considered exercise under the virus guidelines.