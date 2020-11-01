Iran Seeks Repatriation of Family Drowned in the English Channel

Iran announced Sunday it has started the diplomatic measures needed to repatriate the bodies of the Iranian family who drowned last week in the English Channel.

As Breitbart London reported, a migrant boat carrying approximately 20 illegal migrants began to sink in the busy waterway at around 9:30 last Tuesday by Loon-Plage near Dunkirk.

Four migrants, including a man, a woman, and two small children from the same family tragically died in the incident.

At Least Four Migrants, Including Two Small Children, Drown as Boat Capsizes in the English Channel https://t.co/M6czeZwB02 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 27, 2020

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it “deplored the Iranian deaths,” adding it will take home bodies of those certified as being of Iranian origin. The ministery statement said:

The director general of the consular affairs and Iran Embassy in Paris , since the first moments of the tragic incident have taken necessary measures to take home bodies of the Iranian family. There are reports of authenticity and not confirmed in some media, it is obvious that the official announcement of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the center for public and media diplomacy.

Latest figures show an unprecedented 7,500 illegal migrants have successfully reached British shores this year alone, over three times as many that landed in 2019. In September nearly 2,000 migrants landed in the UK making it one of the busiest on record.