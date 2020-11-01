WATCH — Netanyahu: Trump Mideast Policies Must Continue After Election

Two days ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the U.S.-Israel alliance has “never been stronger” and expressed hope America’s current Middle East policy would continue.

“A strong bipartisan support for Israel is one of the foundations of the American-Israeli alliance,” Netanyahu said at a press briefing.

“I can say that that alliance has never been stronger,” he added.

He noted under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has “isolated Iran, confronted its aggression, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, [and] recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

The Israeli premier also noted the Trump administration’s latest move in extending scientific and technological cooperation with Jewish institutions and university in the West Bank, a decision he hailed at the time as an “important victory.”

Netanyahu went on: “[A]fter not having a new peace agreement with an Arab state after 26 years we’ve had three peace agreements in six weeks.”

“I can only hope that this policy that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace grounded in reality to the people of Israel and to the Arab peoples of the region…will continue in the coming years,” he concluded.