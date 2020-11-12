Israel’s New Virus Surveillance System Detects Mask Violators, Raising Comparisons with China

A first-of-its-kind coronavirus surveillance system that can detect whether a person is wearing a mask and keeping social distancing was deployed in an Israeli city, raising concerns among residents the initiative was too draconian and reminiscent of China’s similar method of crackdown on virus-related transgressions.

The smart cameras installed in the northern city of Or Akiva can measure the distance between people and detect the presence of face masks but they do not have facial recognition technology.

It also has the ability to curb overcrowding by detecting how many are present in a single location.

The cameras are connected to a live feed in a municipal control center and a public address (PA) system allows municipal officials to warn violators law enforcement will be deployed to the scene if the rules are not adhered to.

Surveillance technologies are used across China to monitor citizens, as Breitbart News reported.

אור עקיבא זה בסין. pic.twitter.com/QyQgm6jbnN — Avichai Green (@Avichai148) November 10, 2020

Or Akiva residents expressed their concerns on the Facebook page of a local paper that announced implementation of the new system.

“You advertise it like it’s a good thing, China is here,” one user said according to the Ynet news site.

“We are becoming China, and this is just the beginning,” wrote another.

Depending on its success, the network system may be extended to other cities, the report said.