Banners Praising Hamas Terror Group Hang over Temple Mount for Muslim Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Enormous banners hailing the Hamas terror group and its terrorist leaders have been hung on the Temple Mount as worshipers gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the holy site.

The posters, which appear on arches outside the Dome of the Rock shrine, feature greetings for the Muslim holiday.

בתוך כך בירושלים – תפילת החג באלאקצא, שלט של חמאס עם תמונות ראשי הארגון וברכות לחג pic.twitter.com/XvqozNELBw — Shimrit Meir שמרית מאיר (@shimritmeir) May 13, 2021

Videos and photos showed Palestinians waving green Hamas flags during prayers on the Temple Mount over the waning days of Ramadan.

The Temple Mount, Islam’s third holiest site, is the holiest site in Judaism and has been a flashpoint that has kicked off Arab uprisings throughout Israeli cities.

Israeli TV reports aired footage showing worshipers calling for Hamas to shoot rockets at Israeli civilians.

“We are all Hamas, waiting for your orders commander Mohammed Deif. Hamas — shoot a rocket at Tel Aviv tonight,” they chanted, referencing to the head of the terror group’s military wing.

יום שישי של סיום הרמדאן: מתפללים מניפים דגלי חמאס בהר הבית@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/supLfL3e6N — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2021

Terror rockets launched from the Hamas-ruling Gaza Strip continued to rain down in Israel overnight Wednesday and Thursday, with the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting about 90 percent of those targeting populated areas. Around one fifth of the 1,700 rockets over the past two days fell short of their target and landed within Gaza, the IDF said. More than 70 Palestinians have been killed by retaliatory Israeli airstrikes, Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said.