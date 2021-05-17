WATCH: Israel Takes out Islamic Jihad Commander; ‘He Won’t Be Committing Any More Terrorist Attacks’

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021. - Israeli warplanes bombarded the Gaza Strip overnight, said witnesses in the Palestinian enclave, from where armed groups have launched rockets into the Jewish state. (Photo by Anas BABA …
ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released dramatic video Monday detailing a precision missile strike that targeted Islamic Jihad Northern Division Commander in Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbid.

As the vision shows, that was little left to show of the dead terror commander after the mission was completed:

The IDF also struck a warehouse containing weapons that was located in the home of a Hamas terrorist and also targeted a naval weapons warehouse belonging to Hamas, as Breitbart News reported.

Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began, even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead and flattened three buildings.

That earlier attack was the deadliest in the current round of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

AP contributed to this story

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.