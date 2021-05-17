The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released dramatic video Monday detailing a precision missile strike that targeted Islamic Jihad Northern Division Commander in Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbid.

As the vision shows, that was little left to show of the dead terror commander after the mission was completed:

This is the moment we targeted Islamic Jihad Northern Division Commander in Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbid. As an Islamic Jihad commander for 15 years, he was behind rocket launches, shootings, & anti-tank missile attacks on Israel. He won't be committing any more terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/hbwFsSjjq3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

The IDF also struck a warehouse containing weapons that was located in the home of a Hamas terrorist and also targeted a naval weapons warehouse belonging to Hamas, as Breitbart News reported.

Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began, even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead and flattened three buildings.

That earlier attack was the deadliest in the current round of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

AP contributed to this story