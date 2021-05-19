Ted Cruz Objects to AOC, Tlaib’s Attempt to Block Arms Deal with Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) objected Wednesday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) resolution to block a previously agreed upon arms deal with Israel.

Cruz took aim at the squad members for issuing statements “on behalf of Hamas,” which accused “Israel of engaging in terrorism” and “defending citizens from violent terrorist attacks.”

“But right now,” Cruz continued, “the Democratic Party is governed and led by the extreme left, by the squad, by AOC and Tlaib and Omar.” He added:

Just a minute ago, I was speaking with a reporter who relayed that Chuck Schumer had told him, I don’t want to answer any questions on Israel. Well, I bet he doesn’t. I bet he doesn’t because he’s so scared of AOC, primary him from the left that he doesn’t want to say anything to anger the anti-Israel extreme left in the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez announced a resolution Wednesday to block a $735 million sale of U.S. precision-guided bombs to Israel, even as Palestinian Hamas terrorists continued to fire barrages of rockets at Israeli civilians.

She tweeted, “The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing.”

The former New York City bartender has ignored the actions Palestinian Hamas terrorists targeting Israeli civilians, and deliberately store and fire rockets in densely populated areas, maximizing the risk to civilians — both of errant rocket launches, and Israeli counter-strikes.

The Israeli military stated that roughly 20 percent of Hamas rockets fall in Palestinian areas inside Gaza, opposed to Israel.

Israel began Wednesday to respond to rocket fire on their northern border with Lebanon, opposing President Joe Biden’s expectation of a ceasefire.