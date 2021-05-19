The Israel Defense Forces began bombarding southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to incoming terror rocket attacks.

According to The Times of Israel, “the IDF says artillery cannons are striking ‘a number of targets in Lebanese territory.'”

The Associated Press confirmed the violence from Lebanon:

For the third time since the war began, rockets were launched to Israel from the north. The Israeli military said one landed in an open area, two landed in the sea, and one was intercepted by aerial defenses. Lebanese security officials said the latest rockets were launched from the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Qlayleh, adding that four fell inside Lebanese territory. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted one of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome:

4 rockets were just fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, 1 of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome. In response, IDF artillery forces are striking a number of targets in Lebanon. We are prepared for any scenario on any front. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

The Israeli northern defense comes as President Joe Biden relayed in a phone call Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” as Breitbart News reported.

Israel appears to have ignored Biden’s plea.

Biden’s call for a ceasefire appears to be an effort to appease 84.5 percent of Democrats who do not blame Hamas for the current Middle East violence, according to the Trafalgar Group.

Hamas and Islamic radicals have fired more than 3,150 rockets into Israel as of May 18.

Netanyahu stated Sunday the counteroffensive will continue until the job is done. “We continue the operation in Gaza as much as needed to restore calm – it will take time,” he said.