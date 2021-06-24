In its ongoing obsession with Adolf Eichmann, the Palestinian Authority’s official daily has extolled a man for naming his child after the infamous Nazi officer in a bid to “anger Zionism.”

In an article published last week in the PA’s Al-Hayat Al-Jadida daily and cited on Thursday by monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch, a Palestinian “fighting family” was praised for its “love of the struggle” against Israel throughout the generations, and gave various examples.

In one example, the paper highlighted the fact a family member named his son “Eichmann” after the senior SS officers, who was one of the major architects of the genocide of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

“Out of his love for his homeland, he gave birth to a son and gave him the name Eichmann to anger Zionism. After the [Israeli spy agency] Mossad executed Adolf Eichmann, [Al-Ghadanfar’s] grandfather said: ‘The one who burned the Jews out of hatred has passed on, and the Palestinian Eichmann has been born,’” the newspaper reported in a June 13 article according to a translation by PMW.

Earlier this year, PMW reported Palestinian TV host Nasser Al-Lahham, who is also the editor-in-chief of the Palestinian Ma’an news agency, compared Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Eichmann on the PA’s official television network.

Bennett, Al-Lahham claimed, was doing to the Palestinians what “Eichmann did to the Jews of Austria.”

The Palestinian Authority’s daily has in the past venerated the naming of of babies after tyrants and terrorists. Hours after the Palestinian terrorist Muhannad Halabi stabbed two Israelis to death in October 2015, Palestinian parents were hailed for naming their newborn son “Muhannad.”

“The mother of the baby cried from joy at the birth of her baby, who eternalized the name of the hero among the heroes of our eternal people,” the paper reported, going on to say the mother of the dead terrorist was equally euphoric the newborn would “eternalize the name of her son the Martyr.”