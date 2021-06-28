Report: Iran Nuclear Site Badly Damaged — Despite Iranian Claims

A sabotage attempt on one of the facilities of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization that Iran claimed to have thwarted caused “major damage,” the Jerusalem Post has reported.

The unspecified threat was “neutralized before it damaged the building, and the saboteurs failed to carry out their plan,” Iran’s ISNA news agency reported, adding there were no casualties.

According to the Post, the site, located near Karaj City on the outskirts of the capital of Tehran, was significantly damaged. It was also likely to be a manufacturing plant for centrifuges, which the report said would mean a major setback for the regime’s uranium enrichment program for nuclear weapons.

Citing a report authored by David Alrbight, a former International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) official, the report said the site was likely being used to secretly manufacture centrifuges in violation of the 2015 Obama-led nuclear deal.

A senior Iranian intelligence official also confirmed to the New York Times that the attack targeted one of the main manufacturing centers for the production of centrifuges in Iran, known as the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, or TESA. TESA was on a list of targets presented to the Trump administration last year by Israel.