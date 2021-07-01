Israel Hits Three-Month High in Coronavirus Infections

Israel, which had all but beaten coronavirus last month with confirmed cases dipping lower than a dozen per day, has hit a three month high with more than 300 daily new infections in a 24-hour period as the delta variant sweeps across the country.

The country’s Health Ministry further predicted the number was likely to swell to 1000 within the next week and a half.

It added that it would continue to monitor the situation and consider reinstating restrictions if necessary.

Wednesday also saw the country breaking a three-month record for the number of people who got vaccinated with 20,000 people receiving the Pfizer shot.

On Friday, Israel reinstated an indoor mask requirement only a week and a half after scrapping the mandate.

Many of the new cases were from fully vaccinated individuals. More than 80 percent of Israel’s adult population has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Entry into Israel for vaccinated tourists has been postponed until August.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Delta variant, first identified in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the E.U. in the coming months.

“The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 percent” of cases in the E.U., the ECDC said.