Israeli PM Meets Egyptian President el-Sissi, Hails ‘Deep Ties’ in Future

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday and said the two “laid the foundation for deep ties” in what was the first official visit by leaders from the countries in a decade.

The two discussed a range of issues in their three-hour meeting, including ways to deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation, diplomacy, security, and economic issues, a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office read.

Bennett, who was welcomed warmly by Sissi, thanked the Egyptian president for his country’s key role in the region and noted that in the over 40 years since it was signed, the peace agreement between the two countries continues to serve as a foundation for security and stability in the Middle East.

Bennett also highlighted the “significant role” that Egypt plays in “maintaining security stability in the Gaza Strip,” as well as in finding a solution for the release of two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers held captive by Hamas.

The Israeli delegation included Yaron Blum, the chief negotiator for the release of the captives.

Sissi noted Egypt’s efforts to maintain calm in the Palestinian territories and the importance of international support for rebuilding efforts there, a statement from his office said.

The meeting occurred just as a Palestinian terrorist stabbed and wounded two Israelis in Jerusalem. It was the second stabbing attack of the day.