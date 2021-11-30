Israeli PM Bennett Tells World Leaders Not to ‘Give in to Iran’s Nuclear Blackmail’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday warned the U.S. and other world powers that have resumed nuclear talks with Iran they should not give into the antisemitic regime’s “blackmail.”

In a video statement to the delegates at the negotiations in Vienna that was obtained by the Associated Press, Bennett warned that Iran wants “to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing.”

Iran, Bennett said, aims to press on with its nuclear program while receive hundreds of billions of dollars once sanctions are lifted.

Bennett urged world powers not “give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail.”

According to a report by Axios, which cited two senior American officials. Israel has been sharing intelligence with the U.S. proving that Iran is taking technical steps necessary to enrich uranium and reach weapons-grade 90 percent purity within a matter of weeks.

A recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency showed that Tehran has increased its stockpiles of enriched uranium as many as six times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Both the U.S. and Israel have already expressed their belief that Iran could build a nuclear bomb within a matter of weeks to months, with the uranium enrichment levels it has reached.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called on world powers to act against Iran for violating the terms of the 2015 deal.

“There needs to be a price that is expressed in economic sanctions and military activities so that the Iranians halt their nuclear race and their regional aggression,” Gantz said.