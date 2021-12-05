Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian terrorist outside the Old City in Jerusalem on Saturday.

They struck after he stabbed an Israeli civilian and lunged at police officers, in what was later described by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry as a “field execution” by Israel.

CCTV footage shows the terrorist stabbing Avraham Elimelich, a 20-year-old ultra-Orthodox man, in the neck, on a street near the flashpoint Damascus Gate.

The terrorist then tried to attack police officers who shot him.

The assailant can be seen on the floor when police officers fire two additional shots.

The police video can be seen below: WARNING: Extremely Graphic

The suspect, a Palestinian who had smuggled into Israel illegally, was previously arrested for incitement to violence in 2019.

In initial videos released on social media by passersby, as well as an edited video released by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, it looks as if the terrorist is immobilized on the floor with police officers shooting at him.

The videos prompted Israel Police to open an internal investigation.

פיגוע דקירה בשער שכם. צעיר חרדי נפצע באורח בינוני. שוטרים ירו בחשוד. מהסרטון עולה שהם יורים בו גם כשהוא על הקרקע. (אזהרת טריגר). pic.twitter.com/7QwbOyxWa4 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) December 4, 2021

However, both Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said the investigation was launched prematurely, and that a video of the entire scene released later by police proved this.

“Regarding yesterday’s incident at Damascus Gate — I am glad that this time, not long after the edited Palestinian video was distributed, the full video was published by the police. I suggest to everyone: Never rush to make a judgment about the behavior of officers in complex operational situations in the face of terrorism. It’s always better to wait a minute,” Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

According to a statement released by his office, Bennett said he “fully backed” the actions of the police officers, who “took the quick and determined action against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli civilian.”

“We cannot allow our capital city to become a hotbed of terrorism,” he added.

“The full video leaves no room for doubt that they acted excellently, as is required of them in such an operational situation.”

Barlev agreed that the officers acted as they were supposed to and said it was his “personal opinion that an investigation should not have been opened.”