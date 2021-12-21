Islamist Lawmaker: ‘Israel Was Born a Jewish State and Will Remain So’

In revolutionary comments, the head of the first Arab party to enter Israel’s ruling coalition on Tuesday said Israel would always be a Jewish state and it was about time the Arab community he represents came to terms with that.

“Israel was born a Jewish state, that was the decision of the people, and the question is not ‘what is the identity of the state?’ — it was born this way and it will remain this way,” MK Mansour Abbas said in an interview with Channel 12 News commentator Mohammad Magadli.

“The question is what is the status of the Arab citizen in the Jewish State of Israel. That is the question. And this challenge does not just stand in front of Mansour Abbas, but in front of the Jewish community and the Jewish citizen,” Abbas added.

Abbas made history by joining the Bennett-Lapid coalition that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Some Arab Israelis slammed Abbas for selling out in agreeing that his Ra’am party would join the government. Abbas, however, has insisted that he would advocate for his community from within.

In doing so, he has enjoyed significant success, including securing $10 billion for the Arab sector in the state budget and a major allocation of resources to fight crime in that sector.

Arab parties in the opposition have traditionally advocated for Israel as a state for all citizens, and not a Jewish state.

They also identify closely with Palestinians, who wish to see a right of return for all Palestinian refugees and their descendants which number in the millions – a prospect which would mean the end of Israel as a Jewish country.