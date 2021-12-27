BBC Third on ‘Most Antisemitic’ List, After Only Iran and Hamas

The BBC was ranked third on a “Global Antisemitism Top Ten” list by a major Jewish group, beaten only by Iran and the Hamas terror group.

The head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Marvin Hier, told the Daily Mail that “people might be surprised to see the BBC on our list, but the decision to place the BBC at No. 3 came after months of intense debate and discussion.”

“We believe the BBC has been guilty of several antisemitic incidents over the past year,” he said.

“People might think we would designate neo-Nazi groups on our list, but the BBC is there because when a globally recognized organization allows antisemitism to infiltrate its reporting, it makes it all the more insidious and dangerous,” he said.

“People all over the world trust the BBC and rely on it for truthful reporting on world events,” he said.

Iran came in first, followed by the Iran-backed Palestinian terror group, Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. The full list of ten will be published Tuesday.

Hier cited the BBC’s reporting of an attack this month in London on a busload of Jewish teenagers during Hanukkah holiday, by a group of men who chanted anti-Israel slogans. The report claimed that one of the apparent victims used an Islamophobic slur.

“The BBC falsely reported that a victim on the bus used an anti-Muslim slur. But what was heard on tape was a distressed Jewish man speaking in Hebrew, appealing for help,” Hier said.

SWC also cited a BBC journalist who in 2014 tweeted that “Hitler was right.”