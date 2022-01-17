Report: Israel to Counter Iran and Supply Natural Gas to Lebanon

Israel will supply natural gas to Lebanon in a U.S.-brokered deal to aid the crisis-stricken country and provide it with an alternative to Iran, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Saturday.

Lebanon, which is officially at war with Israel, brokered a deal over the weekend by Special U.S. Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, to receive natural gas from the Leviathan field which is owned by Israel, the report said.

The gas would be supplied to Jordan which would in turn be transferred to Syria and then on to Lebanon. The deal was also signed with the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the report.

Until now, Lebanon has been relying on a recently signed deal to bring Jordanian electricity and Egyptian gas into the country through Syria, as well fuel shipments from the Iranian proxy Hezbollah group.

However, the country is struggling with its biggest ever financial crisis as well as sweeping power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day.