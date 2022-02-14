Violence in Sheikh Jarrah Between Israelis and Palestinians, Hamas Warns ‘Will Explode in Israel’s Face’

“We are the landlords,” Ben-Gvir said, adding that “we must respond to terror with terror.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, Hamas responded the situation in Sheikh Jarrah was a “dangerous escalation that cannot be tolerated,” and added that it would “explode in Israel’s face.”

The terror group “would not hesitate defend Sheikh Jarrah if the aggression of the occupation and its settlers continues,” Hamas spokesman Muhammad Hamadeh warned.

“Our message to the whole world…Jerusalem is a red line and we are ready to offer the most precious in order to repel the occupation’s aggression against our people,” said Hamadeh.

After a decades-long legal case, an Israeli court ruled that 11 Palestinian residents had to evacuate homes in Sheikh Jarrah. The Palestinians residing there had never paid rent while the Jewish Israelis who had hoped to move in to the properties secured the title deeds in a legal manner.

Nevertheless, the incident turned into a symbolic event of international proportions and played a large part in Hamas’ decision to kick off the 11-day conflict last May and launch thousands of rockets at Israel.

The Times of Israel reported: