Israeli PM Bennett: New Iran Deal ‘Weaker,’ Will Allow ‘Stadiums of Centrifuges in 2.5 Years’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Israel was making preparations for the day after the “weaker and shorter” nuclear agreement with Iran is signed.

He then warned that such a deal would allow Tehran to build “stadiums of advanced centrifuges” in a short space of time as well as release “tens of billions of dollars” to the rogue regime.

“The original agreement, signed in 2015, was an agreement for ten years and is now for two-and-a-half years. Meaning, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program are expected to expire in 2025. Two things have happened since the original signing: The Iranians have made great strides in building their enrichment capability and time has passed,” Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Iran is claiming that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden offered to remove 1,040 sanctions that were imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump, as Biden tries to entice Iran to resume the 2015 nuclear deal. https://t.co/NxrWxcV6dr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 23, 2021

“If the world signs the agreement again – without extending the expiration date – then we are talking about an agreement that buys a total of two and a half years, after which Iran can and may develop and install advanced centrifuges, without restrictions. According to the agreement, this would mean ‘stadiums’ of centrifuges. In return, the Iranians will currently receive tens of billions of dollars and the lifting of sanctions; that is a lot of money,” he went on.

“This money will eventually go to terrorism in the area. This terrorism endangers us, endangers other countries in the region – as we have seen recently – and it will also endanger American forces in the region.

“In any case, we are organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions, so that we can maintain the security of the citizens of Israel by ourselves,” Bennett said.

