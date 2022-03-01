WATCH: Before he was President, Ukraine’s Jewish Zelensky Used to Play Israeli Folk Tunes with His Penis

Before becoming leader of a war-torn country and the unwitting hero of most of the west, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a pianist extraordinaire. So extraordinaire, in fact, he was able to play Israeli folk tunes using only his penis.

The racy musical number in question occurred in front of a live audience in 2016, and was a recreation of a scene in the popular comedy show, “Servant of the People,” in which Zelensky played the role of – you guessed it – a president.

In the performance, Zelensky plays the classic Jewish folk tune, “Have Nagila” with his pants around his ankles and his arms in the air.

He and fellow comedians also played “Chopsticks,” “Habanera” and “Carmen.”

Who among us has not played "Hava Nagila" on a piano with their genitals on stage and then gone on to lead their country against a foreign invasion? pic.twitter.com/6IlRgF83he — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) February 28, 2022

The Jewish president and multi-hyphenate has an impressive repertoire in entertainment before becoming a politician.

He dubbed the Ukrainian version of Paddington Bear and starred in “Love in the Big City 2,” which was since banned in Ukraine. He was the 2006 winner of Ukraine’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

His portrayal of the country’s president in the wildly popular political satire series was so beloved by Ukrainians that life began mimicking art and he was handed the actual presidency less than a year and a half years after entering politics.

Oh, and he’s also a qualified lawyer.

“I need ammunition, not a ride” – #Ukraine President to #Biden when asked if he would like to be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/MP50040sgs — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) February 26, 2022

People have commented that the former comedian has that much more appeal because of his ability to balance humor with gravitas.

Some commenters have noted that Zelensky draws the character of a “modern day Maccabee”.

Now is a good time to dispense with the idea that Jews aren’t really loyal to the country of their birth. https://t.co/sfvIbPTd0W — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) February 26, 2022

Putin has called for the “denazification” of Ukraine, a rather jarring term considering its president’s entire family, except for his grandfather, was decimated in the Holocaust.