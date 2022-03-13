Iran’s General Salami Claims Firm ‘Upper Hand Against All Enemies’

All the foes of Iran should tremble on the battlefield because the Islamic Republic has the upper hand against all its enemies, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), warned Friday.

Salami added the “grandeur of Islamic Iran is the result of obedience to leadership, unity and amity of people” in an address chosen to mark the birthday of the national guards force.

The official Iran MEHR news agency reports a confident Salami said Iran has become “so powerful and strong on international stage which is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy on the battlefield.”

His message repeated an oft delivered refrain from the military leader claiming total strength against all Iran’s enemies – real and perceived.

“Resistance” is the only way to dignity and prosperity of Islamic Iran, Salami reportedly said before adding, “Today, we have a superior hand over enemies. Our glorious achievements are the result of following the sublime recommendations of leadership and unity, amity and empathy of noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

“Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is at the centerpiece of all dangers and threats of enemies,” he said, adding, “Armed Forces of the country are strictly monitoring events taking place across the globe in a way that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the image of country and have resorted to imposition of tough economic sanctions, military intimidation, psychological operation and intelligence warfare, etc.”

Salami said “God Almighty” stood at the side of Islam and Iran, foiling “all malicious plots and conspiracies of enemies … under the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution and unity and amity of people.”

The general’s claim of total invincibility came hours before as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil on Sunday, in what a U.S. defense official and an Iraqi official said was a strike launched from neighboring Iran.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. and Iran. Hostility between the long time foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries, as Breitbart News reported.