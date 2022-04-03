Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the country may face “many more” attempted terror attacks in the near future, after Israel Defense Forces killed three Palestinian terrorists overnight en-route to committing an attack in Israel.

“We are in the midst of a joint effort, by all security forces, to stop the string of recent terrorist attacks and to bring back security to the citizens of Israel,” Bennett said alongside the head of the Shin Bet security agency Ron Bar.

He added that over the weekend “the police, the IDF and anti-terror units thwarted a ticking time bomb” when three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed by Israeli troops ahead of a suspected attack. Grenades and firearms were found in their vehicle.

Four Israeli soldiers were injured in the shootout, one in serious condition.

“We certainly assume there will be many more attempts and we are working right now to prevent them,” Bennett said. “Our people act with great bravery, around the clock, in a hostile and violent environment, and I want to send a speedy recovery to the wounded in the operation.”

The raid came amid a spate of terror attacks in Israel and the advent of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is usually a time of high tensions. Three attacks in the space of a week saw eleven people murdered and dozens more injured.

“Terror is not new. Once it’s Hamas, once it’s Islamic Jihad, this time there is some involvement of Daesh,” he said, referring to the Islamic State by its Arabic acronym. Two of the recent attacks were carried out by Arab Israelis who were Islamic State sympathizers. “We will get through this difficult period,” he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement Saturday evening addressing Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, saying, “We are in a difficult period of terror attacks against Israel citizens, a situation that we cannot accept. We are considering the measures we can take in honor of Ramadan in order to allow you to celebrate the holiday in the best way possible, while we at the same time maintain security.”

“Recently, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, we are advancing a series of measures designed to improve the quality of life and the economy in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip – measures whose progress terrorism threatens and on which we can only continue to work if security stability is restored. We want this, and I am sure that the majority of Palestinians also want this,” Gantz said.