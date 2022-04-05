Army Chief: Israel Thwarted at Least 10 Attacks over Past 2 Weeks

The Israel Defense Forces have thwarted at least ten terrorist attacks in the last two weeks, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said, amid a spate of attacks and terror cell raids.

“We will reach every neighborhood, every street, every home or basement in order to get our hands on the terrorists. We will operate everywhere, using every method, to stop the wave of terrorism,” Kochavi said at a ceremony honoring the new commander of the Israeli Air Force.

The IDF took out a terror cell over the weekend, killing three Palestinian terrorists who were en route to committing an attack in Israel. The raid came against a backdrop of terror attacks in Israel and the advent of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is usually a time of high tensions.

Three attacks in the space of eight days saw eleven people murdered and dozens more injured. A day later, another Palestinian terrorist suspected of being on his way to carry out an attack was arrested on a main Israeli highway.

On Monday evening, Israeli security forces arrested eight people as rioting erupted at the flashpoint Damascus Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities are also preparing for the first anniversary of the eleven day conflict against Hamas last May.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the country may face “many more” attempted terror attacks in the near future. https://t.co/qibtSjmrMX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 3, 2022

“We know that the triggers that existed prior to Guardian of the Walls still exist,” head of the police’s Operations Department, Israel Police Maj. Gen. Sigal Bar Zvi said, referring to the May operation that sparked an unprecedented wave of violence in Israel’s mixed Jewish and Arab cities.