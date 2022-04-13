Days after rioting Palestinian residents of Nablus burned and severely damaged the Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus, construction teams restored the holy site in a rare daytime operation.

The renovation, carried out under military escort by the Samaria Regional Council, took three hours to complete and was the first time restoration work was carried out during daylight hours.

The site has been restored on multiple occasions after Palestinian vandals have destroyed it over the past two decades, but always overnight.

Rocks were hurled at the renovation crew as they entered the shrine.

After the crew left, clashes broke out in the area between Palestinians and security forces, and one Palestinian was killed.

כעת בשכם: שיפוץ קבר יוסף, שהושחת בידי פלסטינים בתחילת השבוע.

לפני כשעה ירו פלסטינים לעבר מתחם הקבר, אין נפגעים pic.twitter.com/MpZDU0FG34 — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) April 13, 2022

Prayers took place at the tomb, which is believed to house the body of the biblical Joseph, early on Tuesday.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: “The barbaric rioters from the Palestinian Authority’s legacy knew very well why they were burning and destroying the tomb of Joseph the Righteous.”

“We arrived here early in the morning, and we are working to restore honor to Joseph the Righteous, and to restore his honor to the people of Israel. It is all about restoring the dignity of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, we are here to mend and to ensure that we never leave or despair.”

Dagan also called on the government to reinstate full Israeli control over the holy site, and reestablish the Jewish seminary that once stood there.

“Only the people of Israel know how to ensure the preservation of its holy places,” Dagan concluded.

The site was vandalized twice within two days.

During the second incident on Monday, two Hassidic men were shot and injured trying to enter the site. Jewish Israelis are not allowed in the Palestinian territories, and worshipers to the Jewish holy site need an armed escort to pray there.