President Joe Biden joined other world leaders to congratulate Israel on its 74th Independence Day on Thursday, saying the U.S.’ ties with the Jewish state were unbreakable.

“I’m honored to send you the best wishes of the people of the United States of America on the 74th birthday of the State of Israel,” said Biden in a video message aired at the official presidential ceremony on Thursday.

“A long and close friendship between our countries began the moment the United States became the first country in the world to recognize Israel as an independent state just 11 minutes after it was founded,” he said, touting “74 years of progress and partnership” that has included science and tech collaborations as well as “trailblazing new regional ties [and] ensuring Israel’s security.”

“The partnership between Israel and the United States has been indispensable for the United States, and I believe for Israel as well,” Biden added. “Our ties are unbreakable, and I’m proud to stand with Israel today and always.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Thursday: “Wishing Israel and my friends @Isaac_Herzog and @naftalibennett a very happy Independence Day. The UK has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to — in peace, prosperity and security.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country “is proud to have been one of the first countries to formally recognize Israel in 1948.”

Trudeau added that Canada “will continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel in international forums, and we will continue to stand against any attacks on the values we share.”

Tonight in Israel, we go from mourning on Memorial Day to celebrating Independence Day. 74 years of independence of the State of Israel—and this is just the beginning. 🇱 pic.twitter.com/4yI6blDSiA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2022

He also blasted “the recent spate of terror attacks targeting Israeli civilians these past weeks. There is no place for hate or terror of any kind.”

“We reiterate our commitment to a continued, prosperous, and valuable relationship between the people of Israel and Canada, as well as lasting peace in the Middle East,” Trudeau added.

Speaking at the state Independence Day ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that when Israelis are united “no one can beat us.”

“Dear citizens of Israel, Independence Day is a day of great pride for all of us,” said Bennett. “National pride in what we’ve gone through together, and in what we have achieved here together.”

He went on to address the security situation, noting the string of terror attacks in recent weeks that have claimed the lives of 15 people.

“Even though our enemies do not rest for a moment from trying to harm us, the State of Israel is stronger than ever.”

The military, the Shin Bet security agency and the Mossad spy agency “are intensifying at an unprecedented rate: with lasers, missiles, cyber and above all – by investing in our bold and good soldiers,” said Bennett.

Many Israeli cities, including the official state ceremony in Jerusalem, have for the first time nixed a traditional fireworks display this year over the post-traumatic stress disorder triggered by the sound for veterans.