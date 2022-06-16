Israeli Air Force Prepares to Attack Iran by Beefing up F-35s with One-Ton Bomb, Long-Haul Capabilities

An Israeli F-35 fighter jets performs during an air show, over the beach in the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 9, 2019 as Israel marks Independence Day, 71 years after the modern Jewish state was established. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACK …
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty
Deborah Brand

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has made dramatic developments aimed at preparing for an attack on Iran, including integrating a precision one-ton bomb in the belly of its F-35s, and updating the stealth fighter jets for long-haul flights direct to the Islamic Republic.

The bomb, developed by Rafael Advanced Weapons Systems — of Iron Dome fame — will be integrated into the fighter jet’s internal weapons compartment without compromising its stealth capabilities.

The bomb is autonomous and protected against electronic warfare, the Walla news site reported.

Over the past month, the air force has held four large-scale drills, which included “long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets,” of more than 100 aircraft, the army said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last week Israel had recently adopted a “strategy change” on how to deal with Iran.

“Israel is operating against the many tentacles of Iranian terror, as it has not done in the past. The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so,” he said.

“In recent years Iran has crossed red lines, especially last April, months before this government came to power, when it began enriching uranium to 60% with no international response,” the prime minister said. “Israel cannot and will not accept such a situation.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.