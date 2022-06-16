The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has made dramatic developments aimed at preparing for an attack on Iran, including integrating a precision one-ton bomb in the belly of its F-35s, and updating the stealth fighter jets for long-haul flights direct to the Islamic Republic.

The bomb, developed by Rafael Advanced Weapons Systems — of Iron Dome fame — will be integrated into the fighter jet’s internal weapons compartment without compromising its stealth capabilities.

The bomb is autonomous and protected against electronic warfare, the Walla news site reported.

Over the past month, the air force has held four large-scale drills, which included “long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets,” of more than 100 aircraft, the army said.

The world should thank Israel for the assassination of Iran’s nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Israeli official said. https://t.co/rXiICEA5eK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last week Israel had recently adopted a “strategy change” on how to deal with Iran.

“Israel is operating against the many tentacles of Iranian terror, as it has not done in the past. The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so,” he said.