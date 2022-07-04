Israel and Poland Rehabilitate Ties After Stormy Year of Holocaust Row

Israel and Poland have agreed to restore ambassadors, essentially ending a political spat that began a year ago after Warsaw passed a bill limiting Jews from reclaiming property lost in the Holocaust.

In a phone call on Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Israeli President Isaac Herzog agreed that relations “would be restored to their proper course,” a statement by Herzog’s office said.

“Both presidents expressed their hope that any future issues between Poland and Israel will be solved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect,” it read.

A new Israeli ambassador to Warsaw will present his diplomatic credentials in the coming days, the statement said.

A Polish law passed in July 2021 limiting Jews from restitution on properties seized by the Nazis sparked outrage in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was then foreign minister, denounced it as “anti-Semitic and immoral,” and recalled Israel’s envoy to the country.

Poland also passed a bill making it illegal to blame Poland for crimes during the Holocaust crimes.

Israel cancelled thousands of trips for Israeli schoolchildren to death camps this summer over Polish demands to exercise supervision over the content of the trips.