‘Denial of History’: Netanyahu Slams Australia for Dropping Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 19, 2021. - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that Israel's aerial bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip was aimed at …
SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Australia over its decision to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: What’s your reaction to Australia doing this?

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: It’s absurd, a denial of history. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. It was made so by King David. Denying history is denying reality. I was very glad when President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the American embassy there. And it will remain Israel’s capital with or without Australia taking a flight from reality — too bad. Jerusalem is our capital.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.