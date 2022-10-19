Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Australia over its decision to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.
A transcript is as follows:
BRIAN KILMEADE: What’s your reaction to Australia doing this?
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: It’s absurd, a denial of history. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. It was made so by King David. Denying history is denying reality. I was very glad when President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the American embassy there. And it will remain Israel’s capital with or without Australia taking a flight from reality — too bad. Jerusalem is our capital.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.