Yair Netanyahu to Kanye West: Stop this BS

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, has responded to a social media post by Kanye West with a straightforward call for tolerance.

Rapper and former fashion mogul West has been at the center of a storm of controversy after a nearly month-long silence that began with Twitter removing a November 4 tweet in which he used the N-word.

In early October, West was suspended from the social media site after posting antisemitic tweets, which included a remark about how he intended to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

This was an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

Now as Breitbart News reported, after a test tweet on Sunday, the performer who has won 24 Grammy Awards posted “Shalom : ).”

Yair Netanyahu responded to West with an exposition on the world’s Jewish population and a personal plea for understanding in the face of previous attempts to characterize the Jewish people with ancient tropes and slurs.

He outlined in a series of tweets:

There are 14 million Jews in the world. Some of us are conservative, some are liberal. Some are patriots and some are globalists. There are good and bad ppl in every faith and nationality. I understand u have a problem with a few Jews in Hollywood. What does that got to do with the “Jewish people”? What does that got to do with millions of Jewish babies and children? What does it got to do with millions of Israelis who never been been to America and has nothing to do with Hollywood? I myself am a conservative Israeli Jew, who fight for years against the globalists (Jews and non Jews alike), for stronger national identity in Israel, Europe and US, and against woke progressive crazy cancel cloture. I support strengthening Christian identity in USA and Europe. My father is one of the world’s most prominent CONSERVATIVE leaders. BTW, every single DNA study of the Jewish ppl (Askenazi and Sephardic), shows the Jewish ppl came from the levant area, and that they are the descendants of the ancient Hebrews from the Bible. So Kanye – stop this BS

This was not the first step by Yair into the global political arena.

As Breitbart News reported, he has previously called on Germany to cease its “outrageous” policy of providing funds to radical Israeli and Palestinian NGOs that are bent on bringing an “end to the Jewish state” and making Israelis feel as if Germany sees the Jewish state as its “colony.”

Meanwhile Netanyahu Snr. is set to return to office in the coming days or weeks after his Likud party and allied conservative and religious parties won a majority in parliament in this month’s general election.