‘Shalom:’ Kanye West Returns to Elon Musk’s Twitter

Rapper and former fashion mogul Kanye West has begun tweeting again after a nearly month-long silence that began with Twitter removing a November 4 tweet in which he used the N-word. After a test tweet, West posted “Shalom : ).”

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West tweeted on Sunday.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

“Shalom : )” the rapper added in a follow-up tweet.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

In early October, West was suspended from Twitter after posting antisemitic tweets, which included a remark about how he intended to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Then in late October — after Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially completed his takeover of the social media company — the rapper’s Twitter account was restored to the platform.

But on November 4, West tweeted, “I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n*gger.” That tweet was reportedly removed by Twitter.

Ever since that episode, the rapper has remained silent on the platform — until Sunday, when he tweeted once again.

In the wake of West’s antisemitic comments from October, many have considered him to now be effectively “canceled,” as a slew of entities that have partnered with the rapper have since cut ties with him.

One of those included German sportswear giant Adidas, which announced it was ending its partnership with West, calling his tirades “dangerous.” Two other behemoths of the fashion world — Vogue magazine and Balenciaga — have also said they will no longer work with West.

Moreover, the Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has cut ties with the rapper. And the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics basketball has announced that West’s private school, Donda Academy, has been barred and is no longer welcome in the group’s tournaments.

West was also turned away by Skechers when he showed up at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles in hopes to sell his Yeezy shoes. Even Goodwill thrift stores said they needed to review whether to keep or ban West’s Yeezy products from their shops, the organization confirmed to Breitbart News.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.