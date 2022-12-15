Poll: Democrats More Worried About Antisemitism than Republicans

A national survey found attitudes regarding antisemitism differ starkly between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S., according to a report from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

Researchers from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut surveyed 1,614 U.S. adults over the phone from December 8th to December 12th, amid a rise in antisemitic

incidents. It also comes after a weeks-long antisemitic rant by rapper Kanye West.

Asked whether antisemitism is a growing threat to Jewish Americans, only a slight margin of overall respondents – 51 percent – answered in the affirmative.

However, there was a clear divide between those who identified as Democrats, in which 73 percent said antisemitism is a growing threat, and Republicans, of which only 34 percent agreed with the statement.

Similarly, 83 percent of Democrats said antisemitism is a “serious” or “somewhat serious” threat to American Jews, while only 44 percent of Republicans agreed with those assessments, according to JTA.

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West claimed last week that the U.S. is being run by “300 Zionists,” one of many antisemitic statements that he has continued to make. https://t.co/hlIgtcfkMT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 28, 2022

The majority of respondents overall – 60 percent – agreed that antisemitism is a serious problem.

The percentages have dipped slightly from previous years.

In August 2019, after a year of deadly attacks on synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, 48 percent of Republicans respondent that antisemitism was a serious problem, while 78 percent of Democrats did.

Two years earlier, in March 2017, the same pollsters asked the question after a series of bomb threats against Jewish institution, and 53 percent of Republicans and 87 percent of Democrats agreed with the statement.