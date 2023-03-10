Terror in Tel Aviv: Three Israelis Shot by Palestinian Terrorist

Three Israelis were shot and wounded by a Palestinian terrorist while sitting in a cafe in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Two of the victims remained in critical condition on Friday morning. The third was listed as being in moderate condition.

The terrorist, identified as Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja from the Palestinian town of Ni’lin, was shot and killed by security forces at the scene. He was known to the police as having affiliations with the Hamas terror group and had previously served time in an Israeli prison twice for owning and using illegal weapons.

Hamas released a statement calling the attack a “a natural response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and Jenin.”

Al-Khawaja recorded a video hours before Thursday’s attack, calling for jihad and saying that he wished to die as a martyr.

On Friday morning, the terrorist’s father was arrested. IDF soldiers mapped al-Khawaja’s home ahead of its expected demolition, a policy Israel says deters attacks.

“I saw a terrorist and I hid,” an eyewitness told the Ynet news site. “I saw policemen running towards the corner of the building. A firefight broke out between them. He came and they neutralized him.”

The shooting came amid ongoing protests against the government’s plans for judicial reform. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on anti-government protesters to leave the area to allow police to secure it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcast a brief message from an official visit to Rome.

“There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight. We send, first of all, our hopes and our wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night,” he said.

“We will continue to build our nation and deepen our roots, and to build our common future as brothers and sisters.”

